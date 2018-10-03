How Operational Data is Changing the Food & Beverage Industry
Overview:
How does the food and beverage industry juggle such a complicated and demanding ecosystem? This white paper answers this question.
Food and beverage manufacturers have it tough, and the pressure cooker is only getting hotter. Consumers want a sustainable food supply; government regulations are constantly changing; manufacturers are facing aging equipment and other older assets; and processors must guarantee the utmost quality to maintain consumer confidence and uphold brand integrity. All of this while making a healthy margin