Price Pack Architecture: Democracy in CPG Innovation
Overview:
Learn how small changes conceived through price pack architecture help take the guesswork out of innovation.
While successful innovations are often hit-or-miss propositions, the emergence of cutting-edge research known as price pack architecture has helped take the guesswork out of the process.
Leading CPG companies are realizing how small changes conceived through PPA can deliver greater market share and big increases in profitability. Notable successes include the 7.5 oz. Coke mini cans, Heinz Fridge Fit ketchup bottles and Campbells Ready-to-Serve soups.