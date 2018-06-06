Remote Condition Monitoring: Your “Eyes” on the plant floor
Overview:
In this white paper, Fluke not only explains the benefits of Condition Monitoring, but also offers a solution for food and beverage companies wanting to deploy cloud-based condition monitoring software.
Remote condition monitoring is emerging as a business-critical activity in the food processing industry. New advances in sensor technology that incorporate cloud-based data delivery are making the process more cost-efficient, accessible and effective. CM also offers advantages for preventing costly machine disruptions.