How Siemens Standardized Labeling Across Its Manufacturing Operations
Overview:
Learn how Siemens integrated its SAP systems and other business systems with a centralized labeling approach to deliver streamlined labeling in 22 factories across six countries.
Recognizing an opportunity to significantly improve efficiency and accuracy in its operations, Siemens implemented standardized, real-time labeling for its highly automated manufacturing and logistics environments.
- Reduce IT costs and quality control costs
- Improve end-to-end operational efficiency, including reducing print time from 8 seconds to 300 milliseconds
- Increase agility and enable faster time to market
- Achieve ROI in less than 4 months
