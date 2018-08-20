Food Processing

/ / / How Siemens Standardized Labeling Across Its Manufacturing Operations

Overview:

Learn how Siemens integrated its SAP systems and other business systems with a centralized labeling approach to deliver streamlined labeling in 22 factories across six countries.

Recognizing an opportunity to significantly improve efficiency and accuracy in its operations, Siemens implemented standardized, real-time labeling for its highly automated manufacturing and logistics environments.

Download this case study to learn how Siemens integrated its SAP systems and other business systems with a centralized labeling approach to deliver streamlined labeling in 22 factories across six countries, enabling it to:

  • Reduce IT costs and quality control costs
  • Improve end-to-end operational efficiency, including reducing print time from 8 seconds to 300 milliseconds
  • Increase agility and enable faster time to market
  • Achieve ROI in less than 4 months

