The Strong Winds Driving Trends in Packaging Demand
Overview:
This new Executive Insights outlines the key trends that are driving demand for higher-value packaging products.
This new Executive Insights outlines the key trends that are driving demand for higher-value packaging products, including: a shift to shorter run lengths, expanded packaging formats, premium/innovative packaging, and digital printing/graphics, packaging converters that can stay ahead of these, and other emerging trends face very attractive opportunities for growth.