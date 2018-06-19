/ / / Understanding Food-Grade Compressed Air Standards: Guide to Preventing Risks at Your Plant

Advanced Software And Powerful Processors Drive In-Line Inspection Improvements

The core technology is stable, but the capabilities and precision of automated inspection systems are expanding by leaps and bounds.

Quality checks are a fundamental part of food and beverage processing, and companies make extensive use of them to assure that finished goods are consistent and safe.Screening for biological contamination is necessarily done in a laboratory, and scientific advances have considerably shortened the turnaround time for test results. Nonetheless, thousands of pounds of product can move through a production line in the interim, putting a high cost on contaminant-positive results. The ideal solution is in-line inspection, and while that’s impossible with microbes, considerable progress has been made with other quality factors.Metal detectors, checkweighers and X-ray machines are the industry’s core in-line tools. Production facilities…