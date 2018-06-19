The Commercial Value of Wild Blueberries as a Food Product Ingredient
Overview:
What factors are associated with the correlation between the use of Wild Blueberries vs. regular cultivated blueberries? Learn more in this report.
The packaged-food and food-service trade routinely must decide what ingredients to include in the products they sell to consumers.
The purpose of this report is to identify the factors associated with an increased or decreased correlation between the use of wild foods in consumer products, and specifically, the consumer product preferences of Wild Blueberries vs. regular cultivated blueberries.