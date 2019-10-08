/ / / Metal Detection, X-ray Inspection or Both?

Overview:

This white paper will help food manufacturers decide on which inspection technology to invest in to ensure the quality and safety of their products.

For years metal detection and x-ray inspection have provided the first line of defense against physical contaminants. However, extensive software and engineering improvements mean it’s not immediately clear which technology will provide the best performance. This 12-page paper begins by describing how metal detection and x-ray inspection systems work, prior to reviewing the performance of each technology across a range of applications.

