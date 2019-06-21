E-Handbook: Emerging Technologies You Should Watch That Will Improve Food Safety
Overview:
New technologies, and some new uses for existing ones, have the potential to make food safer.
Food safety technology isn’t just about new ideas. It’s often about the best way to apply new ideas – or even ideas that may not be so new.
In this E-Handbook, we introduce technologies we believe are worthy of a closer look, including:
- Blockchain
- Whole genome sequencing
- New sanitation technologies
- Thermal engineering
- Packing inspection solutions
- Aseptic processing
- Steam processing