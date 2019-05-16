/ / / E-Handbook: Fats & Oils Naturally!

Overview:

Fats and oils are no longer the pariah they once were. Consumers are realizing that some fats are good, necessary for both health and functionality.

Have a look at the ebook we've assembled, which includes looks at:

High-oleic oils, which garnered an FDA health claim just over a year ago but retain top functional properties.

Expeller-pressed oils, which are more natural than ones created by solvents – a fact not lost on consumers.

Soybean oil, the workhorse of the fats & shortenings category, and with good reason.

FOG – fats, oils and grease – which has gotten a bad reputation lately as the culprit behind clogged public sewers – and maybe those in (or under) your plant.

Direct steam injection can help you process fats in-plant and keep your lines clean.

Liquid filtration systems that can help you minimize waste.

Download your copy today