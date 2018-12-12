E-Handbook: What’s Trending in Bakery and Baking?
Overview:
In this E-Handbook, we tackle the topic how to run a successful bakery operation insofar as ingredients and equipment are concerned.
Consumers and processors alike are warming up to bakery, but what does it take to run a successful bakery operation? In this E-Handbook, we tackle the topic both insofar as ingredients and equipment are concerned.
With the help of our marketing partners, we also talk about:
- Forecasting dessert trends for the coming year
- How to build a better microwaveable pizza crust
- Working with ingredient companies to build specialty products
- Food-Safe lubricants on bakery machines and machinery
- As well as several case studies relevant to the entire industry.