Food Processing

/ / / E-Handbook: What’s Trending in Bakery and Baking?

E-Handbook: What’s Trending in Bakery and Baking?

Overview:

In this E-Handbook, we tackle the topic how to run a successful bakery operation insofar as ingredients and equipment are concerned.

Consumers and processors alike are warming up to bakery, but what does it take to run a successful bakery operation? In this E-Handbook, we tackle the topic both insofar as ingredients and equipment are concerned.

With the help of our marketing partners, we also talk about:

  • Forecasting dessert trends for the coming year
  • How to build a better microwaveable pizza crust
  • Working with ingredient companies to build specialty products
  • Food-Safe lubricants on bakery machines and machinery
  • As well as several case studies relevant to the entire industry.

Download the E-Handbook