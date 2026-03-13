Maker’s Pride to Shutter Plants in Utah and Minnesota

Salt Lake City, Utah, and Shakopee, Minn., facilities will close in the third quarter of 2026 to help the company optimize its operations network.
March 13, 2026
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Contract manufacturer Maker’s Pride will close its Salt Lake City, Utah, and Shakopee, Minn., processing plants this year, according to a release from the company. The company will begin winding down operations expecting to complete the closures in the third quarter of 2026.

Maker’s Pride said a comprehensive review of its manufacturing network led to the decision to close the facilities to keep the company on its long-term growth strategy. The company said it is investing in advanced automation to modernize its operations, and this move will help the company enhance its operational efficiency.

Information on how many employees would be impacted by the closures was not available at presstime, but the company did say it would support impacted employees with transition resources.

The company, formerly known as Hearthside Food Solutions, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy almost a year ago (in March 2025) with its new Maker’s Pride name, significantly reduced debt and an infusion of new capital all in tow.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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