Maker’s Pride to Shutter Plants in Utah and Minnesota

Contract manufacturer Maker’s Pride will close its Salt Lake City, Utah, and Shakopee, Minn., processing plants this year, according to a release from the company. The company will begin winding down operations expecting to complete the closures in the third quarter of 2026.

Maker’s Pride said a comprehensive review of its manufacturing network led to the decision to close the facilities to keep the company on its long-term growth strategy. The company said it is investing in advanced automation to modernize its operations, and this move will help the company enhance its operational efficiency.

Information on how many employees would be impacted by the closures was not available at presstime, but the company did say it would support impacted employees with transition resources.

The company, formerly known as Hearthside Food Solutions, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy almost a year ago (in March 2025) with its new Maker’s Pride name, significantly reduced debt and an infusion of new capital all in tow.