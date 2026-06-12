WK Kellogg Co to Lay Off 117 Memphis, Tennessee, Plant Workers

Latest cutback on workforce comes as the Ferrero Group-owned affiliate continues to adjust its operations to a challenging cereal marketplace.
June 12, 2026
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WK Kellogg Co will lay off 117 employees at its Memphis, Tenn., processing plant, according to various news reports citing a WARN notification filed earlier this week. It’s just the latest pullback for the brand, now owned by Ferrero Group, as it battles weakened demand in breakfast cereals.

In 2024, WK Kellogg Co — a standalone company at that time — announced it would close its Omaha, Neb., plant and also scale down production in Memphis as well, putting investment into its three facilities in Battle Creek, Mich.; Belleville, Ontario; and Lancaster, Pa., to better streamline operations. The Memphis plant opened in 1958.

The layoffs in Memphis are considered permanent, and will begin Aug. 7, 2026, and be completed by Oct. 2.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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