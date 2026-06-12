WK Kellogg Co to Lay Off 117 Memphis, Tennessee, Plant Workers

WK Kellogg Co will lay off 117 employees at its Memphis, Tenn., processing plant, according to various news reports citing a WARN notification filed earlier this week. It’s just the latest pullback for the brand, now owned by Ferrero Group, as it battles weakened demand in breakfast cereals.

In 2024, WK Kellogg Co — a standalone company at that time — announced it would close its Omaha, Neb., plant and also scale down production in Memphis as well, putting investment into its three facilities in Battle Creek, Mich.; Belleville, Ontario; and Lancaster, Pa., to better streamline operations. The Memphis plant opened in 1958.

The layoffs in Memphis are considered permanent, and will begin Aug. 7, 2026, and be completed by Oct. 2.