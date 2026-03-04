Ferrero Group Restructures Top Exec Roles, Announces New Appointments

The Ferrero Group has unveiled a new governance and appointed two new leadership roles, designed to strengthen the company’s position in the sweet packaged foods category. The two new roles will report directly to Giovanni Ferrero, president of Ferrero International S.A., holding company of the Ferrero Group.

Effective Sept. 1, 2026, Alessandro Nervegna will become the new CEO of Ferrero Core, driving growth of Ferrero Group’s core categories, the company said. Additionally, current CEO Lapo Civiletti will add the newly created role of president of Ferrero Ice Cream and WK Kellogg Co. to his role as vice president, Ferrero International S.A.

As the Ferrero Group has evolved over the past decade from a confectionery-focused business to a global sweet packaged foods company, the group decided a structure change was necessary to spur growth.

Nervegna is currently the chief strategy and innovation officer and has spent nearly 30 years working for Ferrero in senior leadership across multiple regions and in product strategy and innovation. He will oversee the Confectionery, Biscuits and Bakery, and Better-For-You businesses in his new role.

Civiletti has been with Ferrero Group since 2004 and became the first non-family member to be named CEO of the Ferrero Group.