Ferrero Group Restructures Top Exec Roles, Announces New Appointments

Alessandro Nervegna will become CEO of Ferrero’s core businesses while current Group CEO Lapo Civiletti will oversee the Ice Cream, WK Kellogg Co and international businesses in his new role.
March 4, 2026
Shutterstock: Terdsak bundi
69a86cf1f24015db4c193725 Shutterstock 703326862
Courtesy of Ferrero Group
Nervegna

Nervegna

The Ferrero Group has unveiled a new governance and appointed two new leadership roles, designed to strengthen the company’s position in the sweet packaged foods category. The two new roles will report directly to Giovanni Ferrero, president of Ferrero International S.A., holding company of the Ferrero Group.

Effective Sept. 1, 2026, Alessandro Nervegna will become the new CEO of Ferrero Core, driving growth of Ferrero Group’s core categories, the company said. Additionally, current CEO Lapo Civiletti will add the newly created role of president of Ferrero Ice Cream and WK Kellogg Co. to his role as vice president, Ferrero International S.A.

As the Ferrero Group has evolved over the past decade from a confectionery-focused business to a global sweet packaged foods company, the group decided a structure change was necessary to spur growth.

Nervegna is currently the chief strategy and innovation officer and has spent nearly 30 years working for Ferrero in senior leadership across multiple regions and in product strategy and innovation. He will oversee the Confectionery, Biscuits and Bakery, and Better-For-You businesses in his new role.

Civiletti has been with Ferrero Group since 2004 and became the first non-family member to be named CEO of the Ferrero Group.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Investment, Messaging Are Holding Back Alternate Proteins
Rollout! New Food Products of August 2025