Schuman Cheese Transitions Leadership to Fourth Generation of the Family

Schuman Cheese announced a transition at the top of the organization chart that will usher in the fourth-generation leadership of the Schuman family to carry the family-owned specialty-foods company into the future.

The changes begin with Allison Schuman moving from her role as chief revenue officer into the chief executive officer role, and Neal Schuman moving into the chairman role, where he will continue to guide the company into the next chapter of growth.

Meanwhile, Ian Schuman will become president of Global, where he will oversee import and export operations and lead the company’s international growth strategy. Keith Schuman will continue to lead domestic production, plant-based initiatives and Lake Country Dairy operations, according to the release from the company, and he will also guide Banyan Seed, the Schuman family office.

Allison, Ian and Keith will lead the company collectively with a shared commitment to the stability, thoughtful growth and stewardship required to carry the family business into its fifth generation and beyond, the company’s release said. Schuman Cheese was founded in 1945.