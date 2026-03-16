Schuman Cheese Transitions Leadership to Fourth Generation of the Family

Allison Schuman will be the new CEO and will lead the company collectively with Ian and Keith Schuman.
March 16, 2026
Shutterstock: Brent Hofacker
69b8556aae37801add671907 Shutterstock 2216065081
Courtesy of Schuman Cheese
The fourth generation of the Schuman family to lead Schuman Cheese

The fourth generation of the Schuman family to lead Schuman Cheese

Schuman Cheese announced a transition at the top of the organization chart that will usher in the fourth-generation leadership of the Schuman family to carry the family-owned specialty-foods company into the future.

The changes begin with Allison Schuman moving from her role as chief revenue officer into the chief executive officer role, and Neal Schuman moving into the chairman role, where he will continue to guide the company into the next chapter of growth.

Meanwhile, Ian Schuman will become president of Global, where he will oversee import and export operations and lead the company’s international growth strategy. Keith Schuman will continue to lead domestic production, plant-based initiatives and Lake Country Dairy operations, according to the release from the company, and he will also guide Banyan Seed, the Schuman family office.

Allison, Ian and Keith will lead the company collectively with a shared commitment to the stability, thoughtful growth and stewardship required to carry the family business into its fifth generation and beyond, the company’s release said. Schuman Cheese was founded in 1945.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Investment, Messaging Are Holding Back Alternate Proteins
2025 Capital Spending Outlook: An Ominous Sign