Molson Coors Names New President, Canada Sales

Will Meijer returns to lead the Canadian sales operation for the company, for which he worked in various senior roles years ago.
March 19, 2026
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Will Meijer

Will Meijer

Molson Coors Beverage Co. has announced Will Meijer as its new president, Canada sales, effective April 13, 2026. Meijer previously spent 16 years with Molson Coors in various senior roles from president of Six Pints (the company’s craft beer division) to vice president of sales for Ontario and Atlantic Canada, as well as vice president of brand activation.

He returns to Molson Coors after serving as executive vice president of sales at Arterra Wines Canada, currently leading the Canadian sales organization and representing the company to Canada’s wine industry. He will take up the mantle after the departure of Chantalle Butler, who left the company in February to pursue another opportunity outside the company.

Meijer will serve on the senior leadership team for the company and will report to president and CEO Rahul Goyal. He will operate out of Toronto, which is the location of one of the company’s two major corporate offices (the other is in Montreal).

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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