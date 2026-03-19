Molson Coors Names New President, Canada Sales

Molson Coors Beverage Co. has announced Will Meijer as its new president, Canada sales, effective April 13, 2026. Meijer previously spent 16 years with Molson Coors in various senior roles from president of Six Pints (the company’s craft beer division) to vice president of sales for Ontario and Atlantic Canada, as well as vice president of brand activation.

He returns to Molson Coors after serving as executive vice president of sales at Arterra Wines Canada, currently leading the Canadian sales organization and representing the company to Canada’s wine industry. He will take up the mantle after the departure of Chantalle Butler, who left the company in February to pursue another opportunity outside the company.

Meijer will serve on the senior leadership team for the company and will report to president and CEO Rahul Goyal. He will operate out of Toronto, which is the location of one of the company’s two major corporate offices (the other is in Montreal).