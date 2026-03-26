Inventor of the 2-Liter Plastic Bottle (for Coca-Cola) Dies

Charles Sewell, who as co-founder of Sewell Plastics produced the first 2-liter plastic soda bottle, died March 23 in Marietta, Ga., at the age of 93.

In 1976, Sewell Plastics produced the prototype polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle for Coca-Cola. At the time, he said, an executive told him they would see “who wins, glass or you.” He replied, “ ‘I don’t have any fear at all that we are going to capitalize.’ And we did!”

His family’s Sewell Dairy Supply in Atlanta supplied a variety of products to dairies across the Southeast, including wax paper cartons. “In 1964, Sewell saw his first plastic gallon milk jug and immediately recognized its potential,” his obituary states. “With the support of their father, he and his younger brother Joe co-founded Sewell Plastics.”

He’s a member of the Plastics Hall of Fame. See a longer story on our sister publication Plastics Machinery & Manufacturing.