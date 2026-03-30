Once Upon a Coconut Promotes Matt Merson to President

After stints at Vitamin Water and Zico, he will help the coconut water brand integrate recently acquired Punch'd Energy.
March 30, 2026
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Coconut water brand Once Upon a Coconut has promoted Matt Merson to president. He has been chief sales & strategy officer since 2024.

In addition to the traditional duties of a president, Merson will oversee the integration of newly acquired Punch'd Energy into the Once Upon a Coconut portfolio. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla.

Merson’s background includes stints at Vitamin Water and Zico. He will report to CEO John Chiorando.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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