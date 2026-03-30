Once Upon a Coconut Promotes Matt Merson to President

Coconut water brand Once Upon a Coconut has promoted Matt Merson to president. He has been chief sales & strategy officer since 2024.
In addition to the traditional duties of a president, Merson will oversee the integration of newly acquired Punch'd Energy into the Once Upon a Coconut portfolio. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla.
Merson’s background includes stints at Vitamin Water and Zico. He will report to CEO John Chiorando.
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