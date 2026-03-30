Lundberg Family Farms Promotes Suzanne Sengelmann to CEO

Lundberg Family Farms, California grower of rice and maker of rice-based products, on March 26 promoted Suzanne Sengelmann to CEO, succeeding Craig Stevenson, the company’s first non-family CEO. Sengelmann joined the company in 2022 as chief growth officer.

Part of Sengelmann’s growth strategy has been increasing Lundberg’s Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC) position. Concurrent with her appointment, the company announced all 19,000 acres managed by Lundberg and its farm partners are Regenerative Organic Certified, beating its stated goal to fully transition its organic acres by 2027.

“With no price increase compared to Lundberg’s organic products, the company’s ROC brand has delivered 14% year-over-year growth overall, signaling that third‑party‑verified claims and clear shopper communication can translate into incremental volume and trade‑up,” the company said. “Regenerative agriculture has quickly moved from pilot to portfolio for major food companies. Regenerative is emerging as a net growth lever rather than a cost center, with the market size expected to nearly double in the next five years, hitting $18.3 billion by 2030.”