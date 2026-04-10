Perdue Names New Chief Commercial Officer

Perdue Foods has named Andy Urban its chief commercial officer, effective immediately, according to a release from the company. Urban will lead the commercial organization for the meat processor, overseeing sales, marketing, customer development, revenue management and innovation.

Urban has been with Perdue since 2009, most recently serving as senior vice president of the Transformation Office, where he worked to simplify company operations and business execution. He has held other senior leadership roles in sales, general management and enterprise transformation at Perdue as well. He previously served as senior vice president and general manager of Perdue Premium Meat Co. (PPMC) and as senior vice president and general manager of the Prepared Foods and Turkey business.

Urban has more than 35 years of experience in multi-channel CPG companies, serving across retail, foodservice, club, mass, convenience, industrial and international markets. Prior to joining Perdue, he held commercial leadership roles at WhiteWave Foods and ConAgra Foods.