The Coca-Cola Co. Names New Global Chief People Officer

The Coca-Cola Co. has named Tapaswee Chandele as its new global chief people officer, effective May 1, 2026, when Lisa Chang will step down from that role after a seven-year tenure. Chandele will move into the role from her current position as senior vice president and executive assistant to president and chief financial officer John Murphy.

Chandele has served in her current role since May 2025 and had been senior vice president of global talent, development and HR system partnership prior, from 2019 to 2025. She was a member of Chang’s leadership team at that time.

Chandele has been with The Coca-Cola Co. since 2001, when she joined the organization in her native India, working in human resources and talent development roles. She later worked out of Türkiye and South Africa for the company before moving to the United States in 2017. As global chief people officer, Chandele will report to CEO Henrique Braun.

Chang will remain with the company through the end of 2026 as a senior adviser, and she will serve on the board of The Coca-Cola Foundation.