Hershey's U.S. Division President to Depart Company

In a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Committee (SEC) filed yesterday, The Hershey Co. reported that Andrew Archambault, president, U.S., of the company, will be leaving the company effective May 1, 2026, and that Hershey had begun a search for his replacement.

Archambault joined Hershey last February from Keurig Dr Pepper to lead the U.S. Confection business, and he became president of the entire Hershey U.S. product portfolio last month, when CEO Kirk Tanner unveiled a new, unified U.S. commercial operating model called ONE Hershey.

His departure is just the latest in a multi-year revolving door this position has become for the candy and snacks company. Archambault took the job after Michael Del Pozzo came and went, spending three months in the president, U.S. Confection, position in late 2024.

Although no reason for Archambault’s departure was shared in the SEC filing, the past year-plus has been a choppy one for the company, even after record-high cocoa prices eased. Archambault’s sudden departure won’t help calm the waters.

Hershey came under fire for the use of cheaper alternative chocolate ingredients for portions of its Reese’s portfolio in recent months — a look that might have garnered some understanding when cocoa prices were sky high, but didn’t age well after cocoa prices dropped. Hershey backtracked on its decision and pledged to return to the original Reese’s dark and milk chocolate ingredients in 2027, after the grandson of founder H.B. Reese publicly called the company out for betraying the Reese’s brand and damaging its standing with loyal customers.

Hershey also has acquired LesserEvil snacks and Sour Strips candy in that timeframe, and it also faced rumors of Mondelez International exploring an offer to buy the business in late 2024.