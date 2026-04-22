Paul Schiefer Promoted to CEO of Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen, a family-owned organic prepared food company, today (April 22) announced Paul Schiefer was promoted to CEO, replacing co-founder Andy Berliner, who transitions to executive chairman of the board.

The 40-year-old company called it a planned, multi-year leadership transition. Schiefer has been president since 2023 and has spent more than 20 years at Amy’s Kitchen, starting as a manufacturing intern, then leading international expansion, sustainability initiatives and enterprise-wide transformation.

“Under his leadership as president, Amy's delivered its strongest gross margin performance in a decade and improved profitability by 60%,” the company said. Amy’s Kitchen, a Certified B Corporation, is approaching $1 billion in retail sales.

In his new role as executive chairman, Berliner will focus on long-term vision, governance and stewardship of the company's purpose and values, while Schiefer leads the company forward day to day. Co-founder Rachel Berliner remains an active contributor to innovation, marketing and the board.