Paul Schiefer Promoted to CEO of Amy's Kitchen

He succeeds founder Andy Berliner, who transitions to executive chairman.
April 22, 2026
Left to right: Rachel Berliner, co-founder; Paul Schiefer, newly appointed CEO; and Andy Berliner, co-founder and now executive chairman of Amy’s Kitchen.

Left to right: Rachel Berliner, co-founder; Paul Schiefer, newly appointed CEO; and Andy Berliner, co-founder and now executive chairman of Amy’s Kitchen.

Amy's Kitchen, a family-owned organic prepared food company, today (April 22) announced Paul Schiefer was promoted to CEO, replacing co-founder Andy Berliner, who transitions to executive chairman of the board.

The 40-year-old company called it a planned, multi-year leadership transition. Schiefer has been president since 2023 and has spent more than 20 years at Amy’s Kitchen, starting as a manufacturing intern, then leading international expansion, sustainability initiatives and enterprise-wide transformation.

“Under his leadership as president, Amy's delivered its strongest gross margin performance in a decade and improved profitability by 60%,” the company said. Amy’s Kitchen, a Certified B Corporation, is approaching $1 billion in retail sales.

In his new role as executive chairman, Berliner will focus on long-term vision, governance and stewardship of the company's purpose and values, while Schiefer leads the company forward day to day. Co-founder Rachel Berliner remains an active contributor to innovation, marketing and the board.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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