Longtime General Mills Exec Promoted to COO

General Mills has promoted Dana McNabb to chief operating officer effective June 1, 2026. McNabb, who joined General Mills more than 25 years ago, will continue to be responsible for leading the company’s North America Retail and North America Pet businesses, adding oversight of all operating segments and key operating functions.

The International and North America Foodservice segments, and the Digital & Technology, Innovation, Technology & Quality, Strategy and Growth, and Supply Chain teams will report up to McNabb in her new role. She will report to chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening, and will join the board of directors.

McNabb has been group president of North America Retail since 2024 and North America Pet since 2025. She started her career at General Mills in 1999 in Canada, working her way through the company’s major businesses’ marketing groups in the cereal, snacks, meals and dairy segments. She has held roles as chief strategy & growth officer; group president, Europe & Australia; president, U.S. Cereal operating unit; and vice president of Global Marketing for Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), a joint venture with Nestlé in Switzerland.