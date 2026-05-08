Post’s Vitale to Become Executive Chairman; Catoggia Named Chairman & CEO

Executive transition will occur Oct. 1, 2026, with Vitale moving into an advisory role and current chief operating officer stepping into chairman and CEO position.
May 8, 2026
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Post Holdings Inc. chairman and CEO Robert Vitale will transition to executive chairman and will be replaced by Nicolas Catoggio, Post’s current executive vice president and chief operating officer, according to an announcement from the company.

The leadership transition will occur Oct. 1, 2026, the company said. Catoggia will be shifting roles after less than a year as COO, having been named to that post in January 2026. He served as president and CEO of Post Consumer Brands from Sept. 2021 until taking on the COO role in January. Prior to that, Catoggia worked for Boston Consulting Group’s Consumer Goods practice, advising Post for years on M&A diligence, integrations and portfolio realignment.

Vitale joined Post in 2011 as CFO and became CEO in 2014, and under his watch, Post expanded into multiple new categories and international markets, and the company completed numerous acquisitions as well. Vitale stepped away from the job temporarily in November 2023 to battle cancer and returned at the end of January 2024 having completed radiation and chemotherapy treatments. As executive chairman, he will continue to provide guidance on capital allocation and act as an advisor to Catoggia.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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