Former Hershey U.S. President Joins Nutrabolt as President, COO

Andrew Archambault, whose unexpected departure from The Hershey Co. in April 2026, has been tapped to lead Nutrabolt as its president and chief operating officer effective immediately, according to a release from the company known for its C4 Energy, Bloom, Cellucor and Xtend brands.

Archambault will lead Nutrabolt’s commercial and operational functions, to include sales, supply chain and international operations, the nutrition, beverage and wellness portfolio company noted in its release. He brings more than 30 years of CPG leadership experience to the role, having most recently served as president, U.S., for the Hershey Co., a role he filled for just a month before Hershey announced his departure (effective May 1, 2026) in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Committee (SEC) last month. He had been elevated to that position in March as part of a shuffling of the commercial operating model at Hershey, after serving as president of Hershey’s U.S. confections business since February 2025.

Prior to Hershey, Archambault had been president of Keurig Dr Pepper’s U.S. Beverage Unit. He also previously served as chief customer officer for Keurig Dr Pepper, and earlier had key roles Nature's Bounty Co., Bacardi USA and Coca-Cola Co.

At Nutrabolt, Archambault is expected to help expand the company’s leadership in performance energy, grow share across energy and modern soda, and invest in emerging brands with active nutrition, the company said.