Almond Board of California Adds Two Executives

The Almond Board of California hired two additions to its executive team: CarmenMaria Navarro as managing director of strategic operations and innovation, and Varun Khanna as senior director of science and innovation.

Navarro brings over 20 years of marketing and business leadership, with stints at E. & J. Gallo Winery, Kraft Foods and H. J. Heinz. Khanna, too, has more than 20 years of experience, including product development positions at 7-Eleven, Post Holdings, Chobani and PepsiCo. Clarice Turner remains president and CEO.

Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, Calif., the Almond Board of California administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of USDA.