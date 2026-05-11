Almond Board of California Adds Two Executives

CarmenMaria Navarro joins as managing director of strategic operations and innovation, and Varun Khanna as senior director of science and innovation.
May 11, 2026
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The Almond Board of California hired two additions to its executive team: CarmenMaria Navarro as managing director of strategic operations and innovation, and Varun Khanna as senior director of science and innovation.

Navarro brings over 20 years of marketing and business leadership, with stints at E. & J. Gallo Winery, Kraft Foods and H. J. Heinz. Khanna, too, has more than 20 years of experience, including product development positions at 7-Eleven, Post Holdings, Chobani and PepsiCo. Clarice Turner remains president and CEO.

Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, Calif., the Almond Board of California administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of USDA.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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