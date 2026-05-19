Bone Broth-Maker Kettle and Fire Realigns its C-Suite

Kettle & Fire, a maker of bone broth, today (May 19) announced an “evolution” of its leadership structure.

Sam McBride, who was executive chairman of the board, keeps that title and steps into the role of CEO. He replaces as CEO Brian Hack, who “transitions” to president and chief financial officer. And Jay Luikart joins the company as chief operating officer.

With bone broth catching on, Kettle & Fire claims it’s nearly doubled its business, and it’s expanding into adjacent categories beef tallow and bison bone broth. One year ago it opened its first owned manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Pa., to support long-term scale.