Bone Broth-Maker Kettle and Fire Realigns its C-Suite

Sam McBride is CEO, Brian Hack becomes president and chief financial officer and Jay Luikart joins the company as COO.
May 19, 2026
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Kettle & Fire, a maker of bone broth, today (May 19) announced an “evolution” of its leadership structure.

Sam McBride, who was executive chairman of the board, keeps that title and steps into the role of CEO. He replaces as CEO Brian Hack, who “transitions” to president and chief financial officer. And Jay Luikart joins the company as chief operating officer.

With bone broth catching on, Kettle & Fire claims it’s nearly doubled its business, and it’s expanding into adjacent categories beef tallow and bison bone broth. One year ago it opened its first owned manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Pa., to support long-term scale.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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