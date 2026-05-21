BakeMark Names Sean Leer CEO

Jim Parker, who has served the huge baked goods and ingredients company for more than 30 years, will continue as executive chairman.
May 21, 2026
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BakeMark on May 19 named Sean Leer as CEO. He succeeds Jim Parker, who has served the company for more than 30 years and will continue as executive chairman to support a seamless leadership transition.

Leer brings more than two decades of food distribution experience to BakeMark. Most recently, he was CEO of GS Foods Group and its predecessor company, where he helped transform the business into a national foodservice distribution platform serving school and child nutrition programs across the U.S.

BakeMark, based in Pico Rivera, Calif., is a vertically integrated specialty distributor and manufacturer of bakery products and ingredients, operating seven manufacturing sites and 39 distribution centers across North America. It claims to be more than 200 years old. It’s been owned since 2021 by Clearlake Capital Group.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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