BakeMark Names Sean Leer CEO

BakeMark on May 19 named Sean Leer as CEO. He succeeds Jim Parker, who has served the company for more than 30 years and will continue as executive chairman to support a seamless leadership transition.

Leer brings more than two decades of food distribution experience to BakeMark. Most recently, he was CEO of GS Foods Group and its predecessor company, where he helped transform the business into a national foodservice distribution platform serving school and child nutrition programs across the U.S.

BakeMark, based in Pico Rivera, Calif., is a vertically integrated specialty distributor and manufacturer of bakery products and ingredients, operating seven manufacturing sites and 39 distribution centers across North America. It claims to be more than 200 years old. It’s been owned since 2021 by Clearlake Capital Group.