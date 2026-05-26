Zevia Names New Executive VP, Chief Commercial Officer

Former Yerba Madre, Pabst and Red Bull executive joins better-for-you beverages company.
May 26, 2026
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Beverage company Zevia PBC has appointed Brian Bousley to be its executive vice president, chief commercial officer, effective immediately, according to a release from the company.

Most recently, Bousley was chief commercial officer of Yerba Madre — a role he had held since 2023. Yerba Madre experienced strong, double-digit growth with a clear channel strategy, channel expansion and route-to-market optimization under his watch. Prior to that, Bousley was president at Pabst Brewing and had served as Red Bull’s vice president of Retail Sales as well. Earlier in his career, he held senior level sales positions at Pacific Wine and Spirits as well as Diageo North America.

At Zevia, Bousley will be responsible for sales, distribution and category management, and he will report to president and CEO Amy Taylor. He is expected to sharpen channel strategy, drive distribution, strengthen customer partnerships and lead category growth.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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