Zevia Names New Executive VP, Chief Commercial Officer

Beverage company Zevia PBC has appointed Brian Bousley to be its executive vice president, chief commercial officer, effective immediately, according to a release from the company.

Most recently, Bousley was chief commercial officer of Yerba Madre — a role he had held since 2023. Yerba Madre experienced strong, double-digit growth with a clear channel strategy, channel expansion and route-to-market optimization under his watch. Prior to that, Bousley was president at Pabst Brewing and had served as Red Bull’s vice president of Retail Sales as well. Earlier in his career, he held senior level sales positions at Pacific Wine and Spirits as well as Diageo North America.

At Zevia, Bousley will be responsible for sales, distribution and category management, and he will report to president and CEO Amy Taylor. He is expected to sharpen channel strategy, drive distribution, strengthen customer partnerships and lead category growth.