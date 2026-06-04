HBF Foods Names VP of Retail Sales, Looking to Spur National Growth

Morristown, Tenn.-based HBF Foods, which owns egg-based foods brand Oolie, has announced that Brandon Mahin will be its vice president of Retail Sales, in a move that it hopes will accelerate growth across natural, specialty and conventional retail channels nationwide.

Mahin is expected to lead retail sales strategy, expand partnerships at retail and support the national expansion of the company. He brings more than 10 years of experience in CPG, natural and specialty foods, and emerging brands. He has served in senior leadership roles with Vdriven Consulting, Laura Chenel/Marin French Cheese and Monterrey/KeHE Distributors during his career.

Oolie produces foods made from upcycled free-range eggs, including egg-based dips and yogurts. The products claim clean-label, protein-rich attributes. Mahin will be tasked with introducing retailers and customers to this emerging category of egg-based wellness foods, the company said.