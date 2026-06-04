HBF Foods Names VP of Retail Sales, Looking to Spur National Growth

Producer of egg-based foods brand Oolie hires sales strategist to introduce more retailers and customers to the company’s product category and offerings.
June 4, 2026
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Courtesy of Oolie/HBF Foods
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Morristown, Tenn.-based HBF Foods, which owns egg-based foods brand Oolie, has announced that Brandon Mahin will be its vice president of Retail Sales, in a move that it hopes will accelerate growth across natural, specialty and conventional retail channels nationwide.

Mahin is expected to lead retail sales strategy, expand partnerships at retail and support the national expansion of the company. He brings more than 10 years of experience in CPG, natural and specialty foods, and emerging brands. He has served in senior leadership roles with Vdriven Consulting, Laura Chenel/Marin French Cheese and Monterrey/KeHE Distributors during his career.

Oolie produces foods made from upcycled free-range eggs, including egg-based dips and yogurts. The products claim clean-label, protein-rich attributes. Mahin will be tasked with introducing retailers and customers to this emerging category of egg-based wellness foods, the company said.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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