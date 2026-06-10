Jessica McDonald Promoted to CEO of Back to Nature Foods

Jessica McDonald has been promoted to CEO of plant-based snack-maker Back to Nature Foods, succeeding Jennifer Jorgensen, who has held the post since December 2022.

McDonald has been head of finance and chief of staff at Back to Nature since March 2023. Earlier, she was director of financial planning and analysis at Welly Health, and earlier spent several years at General Mills in a number of finance roles.

Although it was founded in 1960, Back to Nature was bought by B&G Foods from Mondelez in 2017. B&G sold the business to Barilla Group in late 2022.