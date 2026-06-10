Jessica McDonald Promoted to CEO of Back to Nature Foods

McDonald has been head of finance at the cookie and snack maker since 2022; she succeeds Jennifer Jorgensen.
June 10, 2026
Add Us On Google
6a29b45d7037553d57c1a431 Backtonature Jessica Mcdonald

Jessica McDonald has been promoted to CEO of plant-based snack-maker Back to Nature Foods, succeeding Jennifer Jorgensen, who has held the post since December 2022.

McDonald has been head of finance and chief of staff at Back to Nature since March 2023. Earlier, she was director of financial planning and analysis at Welly Health, and earlier spent several years at General Mills in a number of finance roles.

Although it was founded in 1960, Back to Nature was bought by B&G Foods from Mondelez in 2017. B&G sold the business to Barilla Group in late 2022.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Rollout! New Food Products of August 2025