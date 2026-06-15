Zevia Appoints Board Member to President & CEO Post

Better-for-you beverage company Zevia PBC has appointed Alexandre Ruberti to be the company’s new president and chief executive officer effective immediately, according to an announcement from the company.

Ruberti is currently a Zevia board member (and will remain on the board) and will take the place of Amy Taylor, who has resigned to become CEO of the Angel City Football Club of the National Women’s Soccer League. Taylor will continue to serve on Zevia’s board of directors and will work through a transition period with Ruberti through Aug. 7, 2026.

Ruberti joined the Zevia board in August 2024 and brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in CPG — and primarily in beverages in the Americas. He spent 16 years at Red Bull in senior leadership roles prior to his new appointment, including positions as president of Red Bull Distribution Co. and chief commercial officer of Red Bull North America. He also has served as CEO of Future Farm, a plant-based food and beverage company, and spent time in various leadership roles at Coca-Cola bottlers.

Zevia also took this opportunity to further announce that it expects second quarter 2026 net sales to be at the high end of previous guidance, and adjusted EBITDA to be at or above its prior outlook.