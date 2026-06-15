Zevia Appoints Board Member to President & CEO Post

Amy Taylor is leaving the company to head a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, and she will be replaced by Alexandre Ruberti.
June 15, 2026
2 min read
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Better-for-you beverage company Zevia PBC has appointed Alexandre Ruberti to be the company’s new president and chief executive officer effective immediately, according to an announcement from the company.

Ruberti is currently a Zevia board member (and will remain on the board) and will take the place of Amy Taylor, who has resigned to become CEO of the Angel City Football Club of the National Women’s Soccer League. Taylor will continue to serve on Zevia’s board of directors and will work through a transition period with Ruberti through Aug. 7, 2026.

Ruberti joined the Zevia board in August 2024 and brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in CPG — and primarily in beverages in the Americas. He spent 16 years at Red Bull in senior leadership roles prior to his new appointment, including positions as president of Red Bull Distribution Co. and chief commercial officer of Red Bull North America. He also has served as CEO of Future Farm, a plant-based food and beverage company, and spent time in various leadership roles at Coca-Cola bottlers.

Zevia also took this opportunity to further announce that it expects second quarter 2026 net sales to be at the high end of previous guidance, and adjusted EBITDA to be at or above its prior outlook.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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