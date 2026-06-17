Mondelēz Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Amit Banati will join Mondelēz in July, bringing a long history of CPG financial leadership experience, including a prior stint with the company’s predecessor company Kraft Foods.
June 17, 2026
Add Us On Google
Openverse: JeepersMedia
'Ritz Crackers'

Mondelēz International has appointed Amit Banati to be its executive vice president and chief financial officer effective July 1, 2026, according to a release from the company. Banati returns to the company (he had worked for Mondelēz predecessor Kraft Foods) from Kenvue Inc., where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to that, he held the role of vice chair and chief financial officer of Kellanova.

Banati will report to Mondelēz chair and chief executive officer Dirk Van de Put and will be a member of the Mondelēz International Leadership Team. Luca Zaramella, who spent the last eight years in the CFO role, will continue as executive vice president and chief operating officer once Banati’s appointment takes effect.

Banati began his career at The Kellogg Co. (from which Kellanova was created) as president of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, after which he was promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. Before his time at Kellogg, he held leadership roles at Proctor & Gamble, Cadbury Schweppes and Kraft Foods (predecessor to Mondelēz) following the Cadbury acquisition.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs