Mondelēz Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Mondelēz International has appointed Amit Banati to be its executive vice president and chief financial officer effective July 1, 2026, according to a release from the company. Banati returns to the company (he had worked for Mondelēz predecessor Kraft Foods) from Kenvue Inc., where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to that, he held the role of vice chair and chief financial officer of Kellanova.

Banati will report to Mondelēz chair and chief executive officer Dirk Van de Put and will be a member of the Mondelēz International Leadership Team. Luca Zaramella, who spent the last eight years in the CFO role, will continue as executive vice president and chief operating officer once Banati’s appointment takes effect.

Banati began his career at The Kellogg Co. (from which Kellanova was created) as president of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, after which he was promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. Before his time at Kellogg, he held leadership roles at Proctor & Gamble, Cadbury Schweppes and Kraft Foods (predecessor to Mondelēz) following the Cadbury acquisition.