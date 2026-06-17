Mondelez’s Van de Put Now Also Chairman of AB InBev

Dirk Van de Put, CEO and chairman of Mondelez International, adds another chairmanship to his resume, that of AB InBev.

Martin Barrington retired as chairman at the global brewer’s annual shareholders’ meeting April 29. Subsequently, the board of directors elected Van de Put, who has been a member of AB InBev’s board since 2023, to replace him.

“Having spent the past three years on the AB InBev Board, I am supportive of the company’s strategy and 10-year plan,” said Van de Put. “I have been impressed by the company’s talented management team, led by CEO Michel Doukeris, and I look forward to helping AB InBev write the next chapter in brewing history.”

Van de Put is a Belgian (so is AB InBev) and U.S. national who has been CEO of Mondelez since 2017; a year later he became chairman. He’s lived and worked on three continents and is fluent in five languages. Prior to Mondelez, he was president/CEO of McCain Foods and previously held senior leadership positions at Novartis, Danone, Coca Cola and Mars Inc.