Campbell’s Announces Two Executive Retirements

Melissa Nippert and Beth Jolly will replace Dan Poland and Anthony Sanzio, respectively, on the executive team at The Campbell’s Co. at the end of the fiscal year.
June 18, 2026
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The Campbell’s Co. has announced that Dan Poland, executive vice president and chief enterprise transformation officer, and Anthony Sanzio, executive vice president and chief communications officer, will retire at the end of the fiscal year. In addition, the company announced that Melissa Nippert would succeed Poland and become senior vice president and chief transformation officer. Meanwhile, Beth Jolly will take the role of senior vice president and chief communications officer, replacing Sanzio.

Nippert will continue to lead change and support Campbell’s growth in her new role, reporting to Mick Beekhuizen, president and CEO of Campbell’s. She has worked for Campbell’s since 2022, when she started out leading Supply Chain Transformation. She has since added Enterprise Excellence and Transformation to her responsibilities.

Jolly most recently led communications for the business divisions and Growth Office at Campbell’s, and had previously held roles directing sales communications, internal and executive communications and brand public relations for the company. She has 23 years of experience with Campbell’s, and she will report to Diane Johnson May, executive vice president and chief people and culture officer.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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