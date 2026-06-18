Campbell’s Announces Two Executive Retirements

The Campbell’s Co. has announced that Dan Poland, executive vice president and chief enterprise transformation officer, and Anthony Sanzio, executive vice president and chief communications officer, will retire at the end of the fiscal year. In addition, the company announced that Melissa Nippert would succeed Poland and become senior vice president and chief transformation officer. Meanwhile, Beth Jolly will take the role of senior vice president and chief communications officer, replacing Sanzio.

Nippert will continue to lead change and support Campbell’s growth in her new role, reporting to Mick Beekhuizen, president and CEO of Campbell’s. She has worked for Campbell’s since 2022, when she started out leading Supply Chain Transformation. She has since added Enterprise Excellence and Transformation to her responsibilities.

Jolly most recently led communications for the business divisions and Growth Office at Campbell’s, and had previously held roles directing sales communications, internal and executive communications and brand public relations for the company. She has 23 years of experience with Campbell’s, and she will report to Diane Johnson May, executive vice president and chief people and culture officer.