Abigail Buckwalter Named President/CEO of Ocean Spray

Abigail Buckwalter leaves Nestlé Health Science U.S. to become president/CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. She replaces Tom Hayes, who retired March 2.

Buckwalter, who starts today (June 22), brings 20 years of global leadership experience across consumer-packaged goods and healthcare. She’s been at the Nestle unit since its inception 15 years ago and has been CEO for three years.

Ocean Spray is an agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 family farmers. COO Monisha Dabek served as interim CEO after Hayes retired in March. Previous to his time at Ocean Spray, Hayes led several food industry brands and businesses, including Tyson Foods, Hillshire Brands, Sara Lee, Conagra and Kraft Foods.