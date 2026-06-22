Abigail Buckwalter Named President/CEO of Ocean Spray

Buckwalter leaves Nestle Health Science U.S., where she was CEO; she replaces Tom Hayes, who retired.
June 22, 2026
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Abigail Buckwalter leaves Nestlé Health Science U.S. to become president/CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. She replaces Tom Hayes, who retired March 2.

Buckwalter, who starts today (June 22), brings 20 years of global leadership experience across consumer-packaged goods and healthcare. She’s been at the Nestle unit since its inception 15 years ago and has been CEO for three years.

Ocean Spray is an agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 family farmers. COO Monisha Dabek served as interim CEO after Hayes retired in March. Previous to his time at Ocean Spray, Hayes led several food industry brands and businesses, including Tyson Foods, Hillshire Brands, Sara Lee, Conagra and Kraft Foods.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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