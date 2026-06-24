G&S Foods Unveils 18-Month CEO Succession Plan

G&S Foods today (June 24) announced a planned leadership succession that will unfold over the next 18 months. Dan Morgan revealed his intention to retire as president/CEO on Dec. 31, 2027; Thomas Koppelmann, currently vice president of sales, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2027 and will add the CEO title one year later.

Morgan will retire after five years of leading G&S Foods and 36 years in the snack food category. He will remain involved with the company as a member of the board of directors.

Koppelmann has spent the past three years leading the company's sales organization and will spend the remainder of 2026 transitioning his sales responsibilities before stepping into the expanded role.

G&S Foods, established in Hanover, Pa., in 1996, is a co packer and private label manufacturer of salty snacks. In 2018, G&S Foods was purchased by MAW Acquisitions LP.