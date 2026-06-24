G&S Foods Unveils 18-Month CEO Succession Plan

Dan Morgan, CEO of the contract snack manufacturer, will retire at the end of 2027; he will be replaced by sales VP Thomas Koppelmann.
June 24, 2026
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Dan Morgan (left), Thomas Koppelmann

Dan Morgan (left), Thomas Koppelmann

G&S Foods today (June 24) announced a planned leadership succession that will unfold over the next 18 months. Dan Morgan revealed his intention to retire as president/CEO on Dec. 31, 2027; Thomas Koppelmann, currently vice president of sales, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2027 and will add the CEO title one year later.

Morgan will retire after five years of leading G&S Foods and 36 years in the snack food category. He will remain involved with the company as a member of the board of directors.

Koppelmann has spent the past three years leading the company's sales organization and will spend the remainder of 2026 transitioning his sales responsibilities before stepping into the expanded role.

G&S Foods, established in Hanover, Pa., in 1996, is a co packer and private label manufacturer of salty snacks. In 2018, G&S Foods was purchased by MAW Acquisitions LP.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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