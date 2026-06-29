G&S Foods Finds its Sales Vice President at Hershey

Five days after it promoted its sales VP to president-elect, G&S Foods, Hanover, Pa., today (June 29) announced the hiring of Matthew Lebo as vice president of sales, effective July 13.

Lebo joins the contract snack manufacturer from Hershey Co., where he spent 23 years in progressively senior roles, most recently as senior director of external manufacturing. The announcement says he brings deep expertise in co-manufacturing, supply chain management and commercial partnership development.

Lebo replaces Thomas Koppelmann, who on June 24 was named to take over as president of G&S on Jan. 1, 2027, and presumably will add the CEO title one year later. Koppelmann replaces Dan Morgan, who plans to retire as president/CEO on Dec. 31, 2027.