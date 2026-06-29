G&S Foods Finds its Sales Vice President at Hershey

Five days after promoting its sales VP to president-elect, G&S Foods replaces him with Matthew Lebo, who leaves the nearby chocolate company.
June 29, 2026
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Five days after it promoted its sales VP to president-elect, G&S Foods, Hanover, Pa., today (June 29) announced the hiring of Matthew Lebo as vice president of sales, effective July 13.

Lebo joins the contract snack manufacturer from Hershey Co., where he spent 23 years in progressively senior roles, most recently as senior director of external manufacturing. The announcement says he brings deep expertise in co-manufacturing, supply chain management and commercial partnership development.

Lebo replaces Thomas Koppelmann, who on June 24 was named to take over as president of G&S on Jan. 1, 2027, and presumably will add the CEO title one year later. Koppelmann replaces Dan Morgan, who plans to retire as president/CEO on Dec. 31, 2027.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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