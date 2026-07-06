Novus Foods Appoints Admir Basic CEO

He replaces Tom Davis, who led the predecessor firm Lakeview Farms for 11 years.
July 6, 2026
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Relatively new Novus Foods appointed Admir Basic CEO, replacing Tom Davis, who led the firm and its predecessor companies for 11 years.

“The appointment follows a planned and carefully managed succession process led by the Novus Foods board and its shareholder, CapVest Partners,” the company statement said. “Davis played a central role in helping to identify and select his successor, and the board is fully behind the appointment.”

Under Davis' leadership, the predecessor company Lakeview Farms grew from a $200 million business into a $1 billion chilled snacking platform through five acquisitions. After its last acquisition of Noosa yogurt from Campbell’s Co. in early 2025, Lakeview Farms changed its name to Novus Foods.

Basic joins from Great Kitchens Food Co., where he was president/CEO. Earlier, he spent nearly a decade at bakery company Aryzta in senior commercial and finance roles.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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