Marzetti Co. Names Mark Carter Chief Supply Chain Officer

The former Schwan’s executive replaces Luis Viso, who will retire later this year.
July 8, 2026
Add Us On Google
6a4ec5bb4cff73f399e55dc8 Marzetti2

Marzetti Co. hired Mark Carter as chief supply chain officer. He will replace Luis Viso, who joined the company in 2023 and will retire later this year.

Carter has more than 25 years of experience leading supply chain operations across the consumer packaged goods industry. Most recently, he was chief supply chain officer for Schwan’s Co., with responsibility across 18 manufacturing sites. Prior to that, he spent 18 years with Unilever in a series of leadership roles.

Viso may have only three years with Marzetti, but he’s had a 43-year career in the food and beverage industry.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs