Marzetti Co. Names Mark Carter Chief Supply Chain Officer

Marzetti Co. hired Mark Carter as chief supply chain officer. He will replace Luis Viso, who joined the company in 2023 and will retire later this year.

Carter has more than 25 years of experience leading supply chain operations across the consumer packaged goods industry. Most recently, he was chief supply chain officer for Schwan’s Co., with responsibility across 18 manufacturing sites. Prior to that, he spent 18 years with Unilever in a series of leadership roles.

Viso may have only three years with Marzetti, but he’s had a 43-year career in the food and beverage industry.