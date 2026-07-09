BellRing Brands Names Michael Axelrod President/CEO

Later this month he will replace Darcy Davenport, the Post spinoff’s first CEO, who is retiring.
July 9, 2026
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BellRing Brands on July 8 announced that Michael Axelrod will take over as president/CEO on July 29, replacing Darcy Davenport, who announced her intention to retire from the company earlier this year.

Axelrod joins BellRing from Snak King, a manufacturer of salty snacks, where he was CEO. He previously was CEO of Del Real Food, and earlier held leadership roles at Passport Food Group, TreeHouse Foods, McCain Foods and Kraft Foods. He began his career at Boston Consulting Group.

Davenport has been CEO since the creation of BellRing, which was spun off from Post Holdings in 2019. She had been president of Post's Active Nutrition business.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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