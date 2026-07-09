BellRing Brands Names Michael Axelrod President/CEO

BellRing Brands on July 8 announced that Michael Axelrod will take over as president/CEO on July 29, replacing Darcy Davenport, who announced her intention to retire from the company earlier this year.

Axelrod joins BellRing from Snak King, a manufacturer of salty snacks, where he was CEO. He previously was CEO of Del Real Food, and earlier held leadership roles at Passport Food Group, TreeHouse Foods, McCain Foods and Kraft Foods. He began his career at Boston Consulting Group.

Davenport has been CEO since the creation of BellRing, which was spun off from Post Holdings in 2019. She had been president of Post's Active Nutrition business.