John B. Sanfilippo & Son Announces CEO Transition, Additional Changes

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS), an Elgin, Ill.-based processor of nut and dried fruit products and snack bars, has announced that Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, current chairman and chief executive officer, will transition to the role of executive chairman, effective Oct. 1, 2026.

Jasper B. Sanfilippo Jr., who is now president and chief operating officer, would take over as chief executive officer on Oct. 1. As executive chairman, Jeffrey will continue to lead the board of directors and still work with the executive team.

Furthermore, Frank S. Pellegrino will be promoted from executive vice president and chief financial officer to president and chief financial officer on that same date. Pellegrino has worked for JBSS for nearly 20 years, and the company believes his expanded role will help it strengthen the alignment between finance and operations.

The company noted in its announcement that these changes reflect “a thoughtful and deliberate succession planning process” for the company.