Tim Jax Named CEO of Legacy Bakehouse

The former CEO of Crofter’s Organic joins the private equity-funded baker during a growth spurt.
July 21, 2026
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Legacy Bakehouse, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of baked snacks, cookies and tortillas that dates back to 1917, today (July 21) announced the appointment of Tim Jax as CEO. He replaces Alain Vallet-Sandre, who led Legacy’s transformation over the past three years and will continue as president.

Jax brings nearly 20 years of CPG management experience. He joins Legacy following 2.5 years as CEO of Crofter’s Organic, which claims to be the largest North American producer of organic jams, jellies, and spreads. His time there culminated in the sale of the company last December to private equity. He held previous jobs at Pretzels Inc., TreeHouse Foods and Conagra Brands; and he earlier was a member of Legacy’s board of directors.

Legacy, owned by Benford Capital Partners, recently expanded its Waukesha, Wis., facility, added a second bakery in Cudahy, Wis., and acquired Classic Cookie in Sevierville, Tenn. Legacy also added Lauren Davis as CFO in late 2025.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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