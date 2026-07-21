Tim Jax Named CEO of Legacy Bakehouse

Legacy Bakehouse, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of baked snacks, cookies and tortillas that dates back to 1917, today (July 21) announced the appointment of Tim Jax as CEO. He replaces Alain Vallet-Sandre, who led Legacy’s transformation over the past three years and will continue as president.

Jax brings nearly 20 years of CPG management experience. He joins Legacy following 2.5 years as CEO of Crofter’s Organic, which claims to be the largest North American producer of organic jams, jellies, and spreads. His time there culminated in the sale of the company last December to private equity. He held previous jobs at Pretzels Inc., TreeHouse Foods and Conagra Brands; and he earlier was a member of Legacy’s board of directors.

Legacy, owned by Benford Capital Partners, recently expanded its Waukesha, Wis., facility, added a second bakery in Cudahy, Wis., and acquired Classic Cookie in Sevierville, Tenn. Legacy also added Lauren Davis as CFO in late 2025.