Smucker Hires Douglas Guilherme for Operations and Supply Chain

Douglas Guilherme starts next week as J.M. Smucker Co.’s senior vice president of operations and supply chain, reporting to Rob Ferguson, chief product supply officer and executive vice president of Smucker’s Coffee, Pet and Away From Home business.

It's essentially a new title. Guilherme brings more than 30 years of global supply chain and operations leadership experience spanning the consumer goods, food, and chemicals industries.

Most recently, he was senior vice president for global supply chain at Hershey Co. Before that, he held leadership positions at Procter & Gamble and was global senior vice president of supply chain at Ecolab.