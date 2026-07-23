Smucker Hires Douglas Guilherme for Operations and Supply Chain

He leaves Hershey Co. to become J.M. Smucker’s senior vice president of operations and supply chain.
July 23, 2026
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Douglas Guilherme starts next week as J.M. Smucker Co.’s senior vice president of operations and supply chain, reporting to Rob Ferguson, chief product supply officer and executive vice president of Smucker’s Coffee, Pet and Away From Home business.

It's essentially a new title. Guilherme brings more than 30 years of global supply chain and operations leadership experience spanning the consumer goods, food, and chemicals industries.

Most recently, he was senior vice president for global supply chain at Hershey Co. Before that, he held leadership positions at Procter & Gamble and was global senior vice president of supply chain at Ecolab.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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