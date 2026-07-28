John Ghingo Finally Gets Elevated to CEO of Hormel Foods

It took 13 months, but John Ghingo finally will be elevated to CEO of Hormel Foods later this year. He will replace Jeff Ettinger, who has served as interim CEO since July of last year.

Ghingo has been president of the company since July 2025 and had been considered heir-apparent to the CEO job. He had been president of Hormel’s Applegate Farms subsidiary 2018-2022, then left to be CEO of Whisps, an equity-funded better-for-you snack company. He rejoined Hormel Foods in 2024 as executive vice president of the retail business unit.

He spent 16 years at Mondelez and for one year was CEO of White Wave Foods.

This all started in January 2025 when James Snee, who replaced Ettinger as chairman, president and CEO, announced he would retire at the end of that fiscal year (October 2025), after 36 years with Hormel. After a six-month search, Ghingo, then an EVP, was promoted to president and Ettinger was named interim CEO for a specified period: 15 months.

Ettinger, who was chairman and CEO until his retirement in 2016, will continue as interim CEO through Oct. 25, when the transition to Ghingo occurs. Ettinger will remain on the board of directors.

Normally steady Hormel went through a rough patch in the past two years. In the fiscal year ending Oct. 26, 2025, the Spam maker’s net earnings were at their lowest in at least 13 years, half of what they were the previous year; for that fourth quarter alone, the company recorded a $56 million loss. Ettinger and Ghingo presided over a light restructuring that included selling off underperforming businesses and closing some plants.