Charcuterie Artisans Names New Chief Financial Officer

Specialty charcuterie processor Charcuterie Artisans has announced that Sergey Pashyan will be its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Pashyan brings expertise in financial planning and analysis, commercial finance, corporate accounting, treasury, and business process improvement in consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. He began his CPG career at Kellogg’s before moving on to Dean Foods, where he was group finance director. He also has held the dual role of vice president of finance and CFO at Century Snacks, and most recently had served as chief financial officer for Sweetmore Bakeries.

In his position with Charcuterie Artisans, Pashyan will lead the financial planning, accounting, treasury and performance analysis for the parent company of the Creminelli, Daniele, Del Duca and La Quercia brands and businesses.