Charcuterie Artisans Names New Chief Financial Officer

Former Kellogg, Dean Foods, Sweetmore Bakeries exec joins the parent company of the Creminelli, Daniele, Del Duca and La Quercia brands and businesses.
July 29, 2026
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Sergey Pashyan, CFO

Sergey Pashyan, CFO

Specialty charcuterie processor Charcuterie Artisans has announced that Sergey Pashyan will be its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Pashyan brings expertise in financial planning and analysis, commercial finance, corporate accounting, treasury, and business process improvement in consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. He began his CPG career at Kellogg’s before moving on to Dean Foods, where he was group finance director. He also has held the dual role of vice president of finance and CFO at Century Snacks, and most recently had served as chief financial officer for Sweetmore Bakeries.

In his position with Charcuterie Artisans, Pashyan will lead the financial planning, accounting, treasury and performance analysis for the parent company of the Creminelli, Daniele, Del Duca and La Quercia brands and businesses.

About the Author

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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