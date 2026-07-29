Conagra Brands Shuffles Leadership Internally

The COO role will be eliminated and three business unit leaders will report directly to new CEO John Brase.
July 29, 2026
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Tom McGough

Tom McGough

Conagra Brands made a handful of internal executive changes, all intended to streamline the company's structure. Tom McGough, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire on Sept. 4, at which point the COO role will be eliminated.

Noelle O'Mara, executive vice president and president of Refrigerated and Frozen and Jill Dexter, executive vice president and president of Grocery and Snacks, will report directly to new President/CEO John Brase. Burke Raine will assume the role of executive vice president and chief growth officer, and he will oversee Foodservice, International and the Company's R&D efforts in addition to leading growth initiatives across the organization.

Brase, who just became CEO on June 1, thanked McGough for his nearly two decades of service. “He has been particularly helpful to me as I immerse myself in the business and I look forward to benefitting from his expertise until he begins his well-deserved retirement in the fall."

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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