New CEOs at Five of the Top Food & Beverage Companies

John Ghingo finally will be elevated to CEO of Hormel Foods in October, replacing Jeff Ettinger, who has served as interim CEO since July of last year. This all started in January 2025 when James Snee, chairman, president and CEO, announced he would retire at the end of that fiscal year (October 2025). At that time, Ettinger came out of retirement to be interim CEO while Ghingo was promoted from executive vice president of Hormel’s retail business unit to president, with heavy hints that he would be the next CEO.

Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, in June announced Rafael Oliveira as its new chairman and CEO, the first time the Dutch brewer has appointed an outsider to the top job. Previous CEO Dolf van den Brink unexpectedly announced his resignation in January, although he stayed on till May 31. As a result, Oliveira will not be taking over the still-unnamed global coffee powerhouse expected to be created by the merger of Keurig Dr Pepper with JDE Peet's – he was tabbed to be its CEO.