B&G Foods’ CEO Keller to Retire

B&G Foods Inc. president, CEO and board member Kenneth C. “Casey” Keller will retire from his post with the company effective Aug. 7, 2026, according to an announcement from the company.

Keller will assist B&G Foods in the transition, and the company said the board of directors has already selected the next chief executive officer to replace Keller. That person, a senior leader at another public company, has accepted B&G’s offer but has requested that B&G not disclose his identity yet. An announcement is expected shortly, the company noted.

Keller spent five years leading B&G through the challenging post-Covid 19 landscape, joining the company in May 2021. In the announcement of his retirement, he said that the company has begun to reshape its portfolio through divestitures and acquisitions during that time. Indeed, B&G looks quite different than it did when Keller began his reign at the top. In the last three years alone, the company has been hyperactive in renovating its portfolio.

In March 2026, B&G acquired the broth and stock business segment of the bankrupt Del Monte Foods Corp. II Inc., including the College Inn and Kitchen Basics brands, for approximately $110 million in cash. It also sold its Green Giant U.S. frozen vegetable product business to Seneca Foods that month — after having sold the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to Seneca in November 2023.

In October 2025, B&G sold its Green Giant and Le Sieur frozen and shelf-stable vegetable brands in Canada to Nortera Foods. And in August of last year, McCall Farms Inc. purchased B&G’s Le Sueur brand of sweet peas, green beans and carrots. Earlier in 2025, in May to be exact, B&G sold its Don Pepino and Sclafani sauces and tomato products to Violet Foods LLC.

Keller is the latest CEO of a major food and beverage company to depart in the past two months — B&G Foods becoming the eighth company in our Top 100 Processors Report to switch chief executive officers in that span.